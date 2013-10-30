FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sebelius concedes more time was needed to test HealthCare.gov
October 30, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

Sebelius concedes more time was needed to test HealthCare.gov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Two weeks was not enough time to test the overall federal health insurance exchange website that launched on Oct. 1, the top U.S. healthcare official told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said while all the various components of the HealthCare.gov website were tested and verified, they were not put together until late September.

“We did not adequately do end-to-end testing,” she said at a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Sebelius also said “everyone” was concerned that there were risks associated with launching a complex, integrated website.

