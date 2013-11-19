Obamacare insurance applicants' data is secure -White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Consumers applying for health insurance on government websites can be confident their information is secure, the White House said on Tuesday, as critics of the president’s health care plan raised questions about data security on insurance signup sites.

“The privacy and security of consumers’ personal information are a top priority,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing. “When consumers fill out their online marketplace applications they can trust that the information that they are providing is protected by stringent security standards.”

The government conducts regular tests “using best industry practices” to make sure consumers’ personal information is protected, he said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)