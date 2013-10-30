U.S. Senate panel to hold Obamacare hearing on Nov. 5

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee plans to hold a hearing on Nov. 5 with Marilyn Tavenner, a top U.S. health official, about the rocky rollout of Obamacare.

It marks the first announcement of an oversight hearing in the Democrat-controlled Senate since the glitch-ridden launch of Healthcare.gov on Oct. 1.

Tavenner, administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, testified before a Republican-controlled House of Representatives committee on Tuesday, during which she apologized for the poor rollout of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.