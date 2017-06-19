By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON, June 19
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Senate Democrats said
they plan to slow Senate business to a crawl starting Monday
evening to protest behind-the-scenes Republican work on
repealing former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known
as Obamacare.
Democrats will take advantage of Senate rules which allow
any member to object to moving forward with routine business, a
Democratic aide said. This could slow Senate operations by
forcing the Republican majority to hold additional procedural
votes in order to move ahead.
Democrats object to closed-door meetings that Republicans
have held in recent weeks to craft legislation to replace
Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act. Republican
leaders would like a vote in July, even before the July 4 recess
if possible.
"What Democrats are aiming to do is highlight how appalling
it is for Republicans to try to jam through a bill that impacts
one-sixth of our economy, and would undermine the health and
financial security of patients and families nationwide, without
so much as a single public hearing or a robust floor debate,"
said the Democratic aide, who asked not to be named.
It was unclear how long the Democrats would stage their
protest. Asked to comment, a spokesman for Republican Majority
leader Mitch McConnell said only that the Senate intended to
vote on nominees for Trump administration positions in the
coming days.
Senate Republicans also face pressure from the right. In the
House of Representatives, conservatives wrote to McConnell about
media reports on the Senate's work. Conservatives worry that the
changes may make it harder to pass the legislation in the House.
Reports that Senate Republicans are considering phasing out
the Obamacare Medicaid expansion over three to seven years,
instead of ending it in 2020 as the House bill would, have upset
some House conservatives, as have other details that have leaked
from the Senate talks. Medicaid is the government healthcare
program for the poor.
"We write to express our serious concerns," the letter from
House conservatives said, that the Senate efforts "are headed in
a direction that may jeopardize final passage in the House of
Representatives."
The Republican Study Committee, the largest group of House
conservatives, was circulating the letter for signatures, said a
House Republican aide, who asked not to be named. The group is
chaired by Representative Mark Walker.
Even without outside pressure, Senate Republicans have
struggled to coalesce around an Obamacare replacement bill, with
moderates and conservatives in the party pushing in different
directions.
The House narrowly approved its version of repeal last
month. However, Republican President Donald Trump last week
urged the Senate to pass a more generous replacement program.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)