By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON U.S. Democrats took to the Senate
floor on Monday to throw a spotlight on behind-the-scenes
efforts by the Republican majority to repeal former President
Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.
In a series of floor motions, inquiries and lengthy
speeches, Democrats criticized the closed-door meetings that
Republicans have been holding to craft a replacement for
Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act. They
called for open committee hearings and more time to consider the
bill before a Senate vote, which Republicans say could come in
the next two weeks, although a draft bill has yet to emerge
publicly.
Lacking the votes to derail or change the Republican
process, the maneuvers by the Democratic minority seemed more
aimed at highlighting Republican efforts on a controversial
issue. Polls have said that a majority of Americans disapprove
of the Obamacare replacement that has passed the House of
Representatives and that Senate Republicans are now considering.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that the
closed-door Republican meetings on healthcare amounted to "the
most glaring departure from normal legislative procedure that I
have ever seen."
"Republicans are writing their healthcare bill under the
cover of darkness because they are ashamed of it," Schumer
charged. The resulting legislation would likely throw millions
out of health insurance, he said, while granting "a big fat tax
break for the wealthiest among us."
Senators are not obligated to hold meetings in the open, but
Democrats pointed out that there were lengthy committee meetings
and many days of floor debate on Obamacare before it passed in
2010.
Several Democrats moved for the healthcare legislation to be
referred to Senate committees for hearings, but Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell refused.
McConnell said all Republican senators have been involved to
some degree in healthcare meetings and that Democrats would have
a chance to amend the legislation they produce, once it is
brought to the Senate floor.
"We're going to have a meeting on the Senate floor, all
hundred of us, with an unlimited amendment process," McConnell
said. "So there will be no failure of opportunity."
Senate Republican leaders would like a vote on healthcare
legislation in July, before the July 4 recess if possible. But
Republicans have struggled to coalesce around a bill, with
moderates and conservatives pushing in different directions.
Senate Republicans also face pressure from the right. In the
House, conservatives have written to McConnell to express
concern about reports that say the Senate may water down the
House bill.