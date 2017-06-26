WASHINGTON, June 26 U.S. Senate Republicans on
Monday released changes to their healthcare bill, including a
six-month waiting period for people who have let their insurance
coverage lapse for over 63 days - about two months - and want to
get insured again.
The change appeared aimed at deterring people from dropping
health insurance to begin with, a concern that arose in part
because the bill cancels the monetary penalty for being
uninsured under the current law, known commonly as Obamacare.
Senate leaders want to hold a vote on the bill before the
July 4 recess that starts at the end of this week.
