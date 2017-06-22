By Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Republicans offered a
bill on Thursday to overhaul Obamacare, the next phase in the
party's long war against the 2010 law enacted by then-Democratic
President Barack Obama.
The legislation met a wall of opposition from Democrats and
initial skepticism among some Republicans, leaving Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell a narrow path to passage.
The bill would roll back an expansion of the Medicaid health
program for the poor and disabled over three years, cut its
federal funding beginning in 2025, restructure Obamacare's tax
credits for low-income Americans, and repeal several taxes.
To pass the bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can
only afford to lose two Republican votes. The Senate is
comprised of 52 Republicans, 46 Democrats and two independents
who caucus with the Democrats (In the event of a deadlocked
vote, Republican Vice President can vote to break the tie.)
Several Republicans on Thursday expressed reservations or
opposition to the bill:
OPPOSED
Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Ted Cruz of
Texas and Mike Lee of Utah said in a joint statement:
"We are not ready to vote for this bill. ... There are
provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our
current health care system, but it does not appear this draft as
written will accomplish the most important promise that we made
to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care
costs." The four said they were open to negotiation, with Cruz
saying in a separate statement that he wants to "get to yes."
SUPPORTIVE
Richard Burr of North Carolina said outside the Senate: "I'm
supportive of it. I think it strikes a balance." He added that
the blueprint "can still be amended and probably will."
Three members of the Senate Republican leadership - John
Cornyn of Texas, John Thune of South Dakota, and John Barrasso
of Wyoming - all put out supportive statements, saying the bill
would help improve the affordability of healthcare. Barrasso
said the bill was not perfect, and "we will be working to
improve on this draft."
UNDECIDED - LEANING YES
Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania said he was "still studying
it but it strikes me as a good first step in what will be an
ongoing process of fulfilling a commitment we made to the
American people."
Richard Shelby of Alabama: "We're looking at it. My plan is
to support the thrust of the bill. If it’s a good bill overall,
I'm going to support it."
Lamar Alexander of Tennessee listed a number of benefits for
his constituents in the draft, including that it makes no change
in Medicare benefits. "I'm going to stay focused on it next week
as the bill goes to the Senate floor ... and my focus will be on
how it affects Tennesseans."
UNDECIDED
Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia: "I will review the
draft legislation released this morning ... to evaluate whether
it provides access to affordable health care for West
Virginians."
Bill Cassidy of Louisiana: "I'm undecided. I have to read
the text."
Marco Rubio of Florida said he will "decide how to vote on
health care on the basis of how it impacts Florida."
Dean Heller of Nevada said he had "serious concerns" about
the bill's impact on Medicaid in his state.
Susan Collins of Maine said it was "too soon" to judge the
bill and she has some concerns about cuts to Medicaid after 2025
and defunding of Planned Parenthood.
Rob Portman of Ohio said in a statement that he continued to
have "real concerns" about the Medicaid policies in the bill,
especially those that affect drug treatment. He said his
decision will depend on what is in the final version of the
bill.
Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said, "I'm going to read it."
James Risch of Idaho: "It’s a work in progress. Ask me again
when we see the final product."
John McCain of Arizona said he is reading the bill. "It’s a
big thing, we just found out about it. I am just waiting until I
can absorb the entire bill."
Thom Tillis of North Carolina said in a statement that any
replacement plan must be a net improvement over Obamacare, and
he would be "reviewing the draft legislation over the next
several days."
NO COMMENT
Tom Cotton of Arkansas said, "no comment."
