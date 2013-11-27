FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. delays online health insurance enrollment for small businesses
November 27, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. delays online health insurance enrollment for small businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Wednesday announced a one-year delay in online health insurance enrollment for small businesses with fewer than 50 full-time workers that qualify for subsidized coverage under Obamacare.

The announcement, which comes nearly two months after the Oct. 1 rollout of the landmark healthcare law, said employers seeking coverage through the federal Small Business Health Options Program, or SHOP, marketplace would be able to enroll off-line through insurance companies, agents and brokers.

Up to now, SHOP enrollment has been available only through paper applications. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Brunnstrom)

