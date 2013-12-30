FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US health official who oversaw building Obamacare website to retire
December 30, 2013 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

US health official who oversaw building Obamacare website to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. health official Michelle Snyder, who oversaw the building of the troubled Obamacare website HealthCare.gov, is retiring from her job as chief operating officer at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

CMS chief Marilyn Tavenner announced Snyder’s departure in a statement that said Snyder had originally planned to retire at the end of 2012 but had stayed on at Tavenner’s request to “help me with the challenges facing CMS in 2013.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

