UPDATE 1-U.S. House panel chairman subpoenas 'Obamacare' contractor
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. House panel chairman subpoenas 'Obamacare' contractor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Tuesday subpoenaed an Obamacare contractor, Quality Software Services Inc (QSSI), for documents related to the federal government’s troubled healthcare law website, Healthcare.gov.

Representative Darrell Issa, a California Republican, said in a statement that the UnitedHealth Group unit had failed to meet an initial Oct. 25 deadline for turning over documents on topics from government funding to communications with the Obama administration and the White House.

QSSI was one of 11 contractors that Issa contacted. He set a new deadline of noon on Nov. 11.

