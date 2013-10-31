UPDATE 1-Google, Oracle, Red Hat experts to help fix Obamacare website

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Experts from top technology and Internet companies including Google Inc, Oracle Corp and Red Hat Inc have joined the Obama administration’s effort to fix its troubled HealthCare.gov website, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

Individuals from Oracle and Red Hat have expertise in site reliability, stability and scalability, according to a blog post by Julie Bataille, spokeswoman for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which is overseeing the effort.

She also identified two experts by name: Michael Dickerson, a site reliability engineer on leave from Google, and Greg Gershman, whom she identified as developer and entrepreneur. Gershman, a Baltimore-based innovation director with the firm Mobomo, previously worked for the White House and the General Services Administration.