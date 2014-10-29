Public support for Obamacare slips, Harvard analysis finds

BOSTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Support for U.S. President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law has declined among Americans, and the outcome of the November midterm elections will likely shape the future direction of Obamacare, a Harvard University analysis shows.

The review by the Harvard School of Public Health of 27 public opinion polls by 14 organizations, published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed support for the Affordable Care Act was deeply divided along political lines.

Some 56 percent of Republican likely voters said they want the next Congress to repeal the law, while an additional 27 percent of such conservative likely voters favor scaling it back, the analysis found.

Meanwhile, 74 percent of Democrats expected to vote Nov. 4 said they want lawmakers to move forward with Obamacare next year. Of those, 30 percent of respondents said they backed implementing the current law, while 44 percent said they supported expanding its scope.

The results for independent likely voters were less decisive, with 34 percent favoring the law’s repeal, 27 percent for scaling it back, 8 percent for implementing the current law and 26 percent for expanding it, according to the survey.

“The polling results point clearly to why the election outcome will matter for the ACA,” Robert Blendon, a Harvard School of Public Health professor and co-author of the report, said in a statement. “The intensity of partisan feeling about the ACA in this election could make the next phase of its implementation a very contentious issue.”

The 2010 healthcare law was the most sweeping overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system in decades and was aimed at increasing the number of Americans with health insurance. It set up health insurance exchanges and tax-credit subsidies to help people buy coverage.

More broadly, Harvard researchers said polling results showed public approval for the law has edged down since it was enacted four years ago, despite millions of previously uninsured Americans receiving coverage as a result of it.

Public support for the law fell to 40 percent in 2014 from 44 percent in 2012 and 42 percent in 2010, while opposition to the measure rose to 51 percent from 45 percent in both 2012 and 2010, according to the review.

Approval of Obama’s handling of healthcare policy, meanwhile, slipped to 41 percent so far this year from 43 percent in 2012, while disapproval grew to 57 percent from 51 percent, the analysis said.

There is no single margin of error for the analysis, because the article uses results from several polls.

On average, the individual polls cited in the article would have a margin of error of about plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. (Reporting by Daniel Lovering; Editing by Frank McGurty and Eric Beech)