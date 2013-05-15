FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate confirms Tavenner as Medicare/Medicaid chief
May 15, 2013 / 9:41 PM / in 4 years

US Senate confirms Tavenner as Medicare/Medicaid chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Marilyn Tavenner, a former nurse and hospital company executive, as the first full-fledged administrator for the Medicare and Medicaid healthcare programs since 2006.

In a rare show of bipartisanship on a healthcare issue, senators voted 91-7 to back President Barack Obama’s nominee for administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), an $820 billion agency that oversees the bulk of federal healthcare spending and healthcare reform.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
