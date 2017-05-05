WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump, on his
third try at overhauling Obamacare, sent no tweets attacking
fellow Republicans, set no deadlines and issued no public
ultimatums. Lawmakers who met with him said he spoke with them,
not at them.
Some lawmakers and aides in the U.S. House of
Representatives were hesitant to credit Trump or his softer
approach with Thursday's 217-213 vote rolling back President
Barack Obama's signature 2010 healthcare overhaul.
Several aides emphasized the role of House Republican
leaders and Vice President Mike Pence in bridging differences
between the party's moderates and hardline conservatives.
Others said they saw a different Trump at work this week
versus March 24, when he backed a bill that collapsed and again
in April when his fellow Republicans failed a second time.
Representative Mark Sanford, a Republican member of the
conservative House Freedom Caucus, said on Thursday that in
March the White House threatened to work against his re-election
bid if he balked at supporting the healthcare bill.
This time Trump, who took office in January, was "largely
absent," Sanford said, adding: "They got it clear that threats
were not going to work with me."
In White House talks with Republican Representatives Fred
Upton and Billy Long, Trump helped to nail down critical
moderate votes.
A senior White House official said Trump worked the phones
this time and realized it had been a mistake to set a deadline
the first time. Trump spoke with Speaker Paul Ryan, the leading
House Republican, during late-night calls.
In conversations with lawmakers, Trump kept the focus on
meeting a Republican promise from the 2016 election campaign to
roll back a federal government healthcare law that they view as
too costly and over-reaching.
Any plan to overhaul Obamacare faces a tougher battle in the
100-member U.S. Senate, where Republicans hold a slimmer
majority. While Republicans control both the White House and
Congress, senators are traditionally less easily moved by
presidential pressure than members of the House.
Democrats in both houses remained firmly opposed to a bill
they said would deprive millions of Americans of healthcare
coverage. "The bill is going nowhere fast in the United States
Senate," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.
PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS A KEY
House Republicans joined an exuberant Trump for a victory
lap in the White House Rose Garden after the vote. Turning to
Ryan, Trump reminded him of the criticism the speaker faced when
the healthcare bill stalled in the House the first time.
“For the last week, I’ve been hearing, ‘Paul Ryan doesn’t
have it ... Then today, I heard Paul Ryan is a genius,’” Trump
said.
A key turning point came on Monday, when Upton and four
other Republican lawmakers met to discuss how the rollback bill
could be changed to better protect people with pre-existing
medical conditions, a concern for Republican moderates.
No amendment had been hammered out by Tuesday and Upton, an
influential moderate, said he opposed the bill, as did Long, a
close Trump ally. Trump called them both to the White House.
At their meeting on Wednesday, Upton and Long reminded Trump
of his promise in a weekend television interview that the
Republican plan would protect people with pre-existing medical
conditions. They pressed him to stand by that commitment and it
worked. Trump endorsed their amendment to add some money to the
Republican bill for that purpose.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump
had 15 to 20 meetings or calls with House Republicans ahead of
the vote. She said the president was "directly engaged."
If Senate Republicans can pass a bill, a House-Senate panel
of negotiators likely would have to iron out the differences and
present a compromise version for both chambers to pass.
"My only concern is the U.S. Senate," said Republican
Representative Dave Brat, a Freedom Caucus member. "If they come
back with any big changes that will make life a little tough."
Brat said Trump's role will be important. "The new variable
is President Trump. If he gets out there and puts a little heat
on it," then a Senate-House compromise is possible.
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb, David Morgan, Amanda
Becker, Ayesha Rascoe, Tim Ahmann, Roberta Rampton, Eric Walsh
and Susan Heavey)