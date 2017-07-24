FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump urges Senate Republicans to move ahead with healthcare reform
#U.S. Legal News
July 24, 2017 / 8:51 PM / an hour ago

Trump urges Senate Republicans to move ahead with healthcare reform

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump urged Senate Republicans on Monday to move ahead this week on a bid to repeal his predecessor's signature healthcare law, saying any senator who votes against it is telling America "you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare."

"To every member of the Senate I say this: the American people have waited long enough. There's been enough talk, and no action. Now is the time for action," Trump said at the White House. He added that people were demanding change, saying, "You'll see that at the voter booth, believe me."

