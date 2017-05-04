FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House passes healthcare bill in big victory for Trump
May 4, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 3 months ago

House passes healthcare bill in big victory for Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved legislation on Thursday to repeal major portions of Obamacare and replace it with a Republican healthcare plan, handing a major legislative victory to President Donald Trump.

By a vote of 217-213, Republicans obtained just enough votes to push the legislation through the House, sending it to the Senate for consideration. No Democrats voted for the House bill. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Frances Kerry and Tim Ahmann)

