FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obamacare website back up ahead of schedule after maintenance
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 15, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Obamacare website back up ahead of schedule after maintenance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The troubled federal website used by Americans to shop for health insurance as part of President Barack Obama’s healthcare overhaul was back up and running on Sunday after planned maintenance overnight took less time than planned, government officials said.

Healthcare.gov underwent what officials at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the agency running the healthcare overhaul, called “extended maintenance” beginning at midnight Saturday EST (0500 GMT). The work was scheduled to last through approximately noon on Sunday, during which time people in the 36 states served by HealthCare.gov could not fill out applications or enroll in a health insurance plan.

The site was instead up and running at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Sunday morning, CMS said in a statement.

The downtime affected not only customers in the 36 states but also those in the 14 states and District of Columbia running their own insurance marketplaces.

In addition to the marketplace where people shop for and enroll in a health plans, the federal data services hub was unavailable. The hub determines whether people are eligible for subsidies to defray the cost of insurance, regardless of what state they live in.

Since its disastrous rollout on Oct. 1, HealthCare.gov has undergone both planned and unplanned downtime and outages as contractors have scrambled to repair the botched software. Since late November, it has functioned much more smoothly. (Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.