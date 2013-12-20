FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HealthCare.gov down for maintenance ahead of Dec. 23 deadline
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

HealthCare.gov down for maintenance ahead of Dec. 23 deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The website for individuals who want to buy individual insurance plans with income-based subsidies, HealthCare.gov, showed on Friday morning that it was down for scheduled maintenance, just a few days ahead of the Dec. 23 deadline to enroll for coverage on Jan. 1, 2014.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not have an immediate response on the maintenance, which has typically taken place overnight and on the weekend. The site, which was launched on Oct. 1, has been riddled with technology issues but has been working better since repairs were made in November.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.