HealthCare.gov down for maintenance ahead of Dec. 23 deadline

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The website for individuals who want to buy individual insurance plans with income-based subsidies, HealthCare.gov, showed on Friday morning that it was down for scheduled maintenance, just a few days ahead of the Dec. 23 deadline to enroll for coverage on Jan. 1, 2014.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not have an immediate response on the maintenance, which has typically taken place overnight and on the weekend. The site, which was launched on Oct. 1, has been riddled with technology issues but has been working better since repairs were made in November.