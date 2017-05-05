Debra Bright said she battled for years with
mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that
were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one
of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.
Now Bright, 42, fears the bill passed on Thursday by the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives to repeal
Obamacare will roll back the Medicaid insurance coverage that
has enabled her to get drug and mental health treatments she
would not have been able to afford otherwise.
"There is so much addiction here, if they pull the medical
cards – this place, it's done," said the former waitress and
mother of four, referring to the cards held my Medicaid
recipients and possible reductions in coverage under the
legislation, supported by President Donald Trump.
"I hope the president really considers what he's doing
here," said Bright, who lives in the western part of the state.
She is not alone in her fears. In states like West Virginia,
which voted overwhelmingly for Trump in November's election, the
House bill has stirred deep concerns over its potential effect
on drug and mental health programs, in part because it gives
states discretion over such spending.
Supporters of the bill, including House Speaker Paul Ryan,
have said those concerns are overblown.
Under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, a 2010 law that
enabled 20 million more Americans to get health insurance, more
than 30 states, including West Virginia, opted to expand
eligibility for Medicare. That added 11 million people to the
rolls of the insurance program for the poor.
Obamacare required Medicaid and individual private insurance
plans to cover "essential health benefits" including substance
abuse and mental healthcare, enabling more people who formerly
did not qualify for services such as residential treatment and
mental health therapy to pay for them.
That was particularly helpful in West Virginia, which has
the country's highest opioid overdose death rate and the highest
percentage of adults aged 19 to 64 on Medicaid at 26 percent.
The American Health Care Act passed on Thursday would roll
back the Medicaid expansion and slash the program’s funding. By
2020, it would allow states to decide whether to include mental
health and substance abuse recovery benefits in Medicaid and
individual-market plans. The Senate must still approve the
legislation.
The National Council for Behavioral Health in Washington,
D.C., said the House bill would eliminate $880 billion from
Medicaid over 10 years and leave many states little choice but
to reduce Medicaid rolls or cut services such as mental health
or substance abuse programs. It said that nationally, 29 percent
of those on Medicaid have some form of substance abuse or mental
illness.
Opioids, including pain pills and heroin, killed more than
33,000 people in the United States in 2015, more than any year
on record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. It estimated in 2016 that the cost of opioid abuse
in healthcare, drug treatment, criminal justice and lost
productivity was $78 billion a year.
"We're experiencing a huge problem, but we're seeing a lot of
people get well because they're able to access services," said
Matt Boggs, executive director of Recovery Point West Virginia,
which runs four residential treatment centers where nearly all
clients are enrolled in Medicaid.
Paul Howard, director of health policy at the conservative
Manhattan Institute, said states have ways of providing services
outside Medicaid, arguing that Medicaid costs need to be
contained. He said if necessary Congress could set aside funds
to deal with crises such as opioid abuse.
Trump has said the Republican proposal would give states
more flexibility in how Medicaid dollars are spent.
But health providers in states with some of the highest
rates of opioid overdoses have said Medicaid expansion has been
a boon for the fight against the U.S. drug crisis.
More than 1.8 million people got treatment for mental health
and substance abuse disorders under the Medicaid expansion and
on individual plans provided under Obamacare, according to
Richard Frank, a Harvard Medical School healthcare economist,
amounting to $5.5 billion of services.
In Ohio, Medicaid now pays for half of all medical-assisted
drug treatment, according to the National Council for Behavioral
Health. In Kentucky, that figure is 44 percent. States have not
said how they might cope with reductions in Medicaid funding or
if they would alter covered benefits.
In West Virginia, Bright said she has been drug-free for
more than 100 days. She hopes she does not lose the benefits
that enabled her to get help.
"If they make it so only people who have money gets help,
it's going to be bad," she said.