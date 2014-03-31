FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House sees Obamacare sign-ups 'substantially larger' than 6 mln
March 31, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

White House sees Obamacare sign-ups 'substantially larger' than 6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it expects final enrollment numbers for private health care insurance under Obamacare in 2014 to be “substantially larger” than 6 million after a busy final weekend of in-person and online signups.

“Here on the last day of enrollment, we’re looking at a number substantially larger than 6 million people enrolled,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters, noting he was not sure when the government would be able to release its final enrollment figures. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

