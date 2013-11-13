FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to announce plans to improve healthcare law -White House
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 4 years ago

Obama to announce plans to improve healthcare law -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will propose ways to improve his healthcare law, which has been marred by insurance signup difficulties and health plan cancellations, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday.

“The president has instructed his team to come up with options for him to review and you can expect a decision from him and an announcement from him sooner rather than later,” Carney told reporters at a briefing.

The president’s announcement will be about “options that we can take to address the problem ... with regard to those individuals who have their individual plans canceled because of the transition,” Carney told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.