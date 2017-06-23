WASHINGTON, June 23 The White House is hopeful Congress can complete action on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare by the time lawmakers go on recess in August, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Friday.

Spicer told Fox News Channel he thought prospects the Senate would pass a healthcare reform bill were "very high," setting up the possibility a final compromise bill could clear the House and Senate before a planned August break.

"I think we're going to get this thing done ... and hopefully by the August recess really have Obamacare repealed and replaced," he said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Tim Ahmann)