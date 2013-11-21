White House wants insurers to send Obamacare info to all customers

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it has asked insurance companies and state insurance commissioners to send a letter about Obamacare healthcare insurance marketplaces and subsidies to all insurance customers.

The letter is part of a fix proposed by President Barack Obama to offer an extension of insurance policies that do not comply with new standards to customers who were surprised by cancellation letters.

But the White House wants the letter to be sent to all customers in the individual market, whether or not they are being offered a policy renewal, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen)