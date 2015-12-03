UPDATE 2-Speculators rush to exit shorts in U.S. heating oil futures

(Adds comment, updates with latest prices)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Oil traders rushed to buy U.S. heating oil on Thursday, retreating from their short positions and causing a technical rally that pushed the benchmark over 6 percent higher after dipping to a six-year low earlier this week.

Front-month heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange jumped about 6.7 percent, or 8.8 cents, to an intraday high of $1.3924 a gallon on Thursday after falling to their lowest level since 2009 just a day earlier.

The front-month settled up 4 percent, or 5.4 cents, at $1.3586 a gallon on Thursday.

“Heating oil fell to multiyear lows this week, leaving it vulnerable to a short-covering rally,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of energy consulting firm Ritterbusch & Associates.

“A lot of big shorts took profits today,” he added.

The rally in prices, which started mid-morning, corresponded to higher-than-normal volumes in that same period, according to Reuters data. Traders said that key technical points for algorithmic trading programs may have sparked the buying.

The jump comes as hedge funds and other managed money firms last week boosted their already big bearish bets in NYMEX heating oil futures and options to an all-time high of 45,372 contracts, according to Reuters data going back to 2006.

Traders noted speculators built that enormous short position because heating oil stocks were near their highest levels for this time of year since 2010, U.S. government data show. Temperatures this winter were expected to remain mild due to the El Nino weather pattern, keeping heating demand low for the rest of the season. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Catherine Ngai; Editing by Alan Crosby and Lisa Shumaker)