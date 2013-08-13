FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heinz to cut 600 jobs in North America after sale of company
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 4 years

Heinz to cut 600 jobs in North America after sale of company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PITTSBURGH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - H.J. Heinz Co, the world’s largest ketchup maker, said on Tuesday it plans to eliminate 600 jobs across North America.

The move follows the $28 billion sale of the company to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc and private equity firm 3G Capital earlier this year.

“Our new organizational structure will simplify, strengthen and leverage the company’s global scale, while enabling faster decision making, increased accountability, and accelerated growth,” said Michael Mullen, a Heinz senior vice president.

The eliminated positions are all white collar jobs, with 350 layoffs to take place in Pittsburgh, where the company plans to remain headquartered. The cuts follow a June management shakeup that saw 11 top executives leave the company.

After the cuts are complete, the company will still employ about 6,000 people across North America, including 800 around Pittsburgh.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.