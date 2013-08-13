Heinz to cut 600 jobs in North America after sale of company

PITTSBURGH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - H.J. Heinz Co, the world’s largest ketchup maker, said on Tuesday it plans to eliminate 600 jobs across North America.

The move follows the $28 billion sale of the company to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc and private equity firm 3G Capital earlier this year.

“Our new organizational structure will simplify, strengthen and leverage the company’s global scale, while enabling faster decision making, increased accountability, and accelerated growth,” said Michael Mullen, a Heinz senior vice president.

The eliminated positions are all white collar jobs, with 350 layoffs to take place in Pittsburgh, where the company plans to remain headquartered. The cuts follow a June management shakeup that saw 11 top executives leave the company.

After the cuts are complete, the company will still employ about 6,000 people across North America, including 800 around Pittsburgh.