FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Helicopter crashes during Colorado power line inspection, 3 dead
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
January 27, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Helicopter crashes during Colorado power line inspection, 3 dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - A helicopter being used to inspect power lines in rural Colorado hooked one of the wires and crashed on Monday, killing all three people on board, law enforcement officials said.

The helicopter went down shortly after 11 a.m. near the ranching community of Silt, about 17 miles west of Glenwood Springs in western Colorado, Garfield County Sheriff’s spokesman Walter Stowe said.

Stowe said all three occupants were believed to have died on impact and that two Garfield County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene within minutes of the crash.

The crash victims or the company they were working for at the time were not immediately identified by authorities. Stowe said he did not know the make of the helicopter. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.