UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy helicopter crashes in Red Sea
September 22, 2013 / 9:03 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy helicopter crashes in Red Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds three missing naval personnel found, two still missing)

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed in the central Red Sea on Sunday with five military personnel on board, a statement from U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said.

Three of the people on board the aircraft have been found and are “stable” while the other two are still being sought, the statement said.

The MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6 crashed while operating with the guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence, the statement said.

“The crash was not due to any sort of hostile activity,” the statement said.

The incident was under investigation, it added. (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria and Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Beech)

