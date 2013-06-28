Third man held in ex-NFL player Hernandez murder case

BOSTON, June 28 (Reuters) - A man wanted by Massachusetts in connection with a murder case against former professional football player Aaron Hernandez has surrendered in Miramar, Florida, police said on Friday.

Ernest Wallace is suspected of being an “accessory after the fact” in the killing of Odin Lloyd, 27, a semi-pro football player, police said in a statement.

Hernandez was charged with Lloyd’s murder and fired by the New England Patriots football team on Wednesday. Prosecutors said he shot Lloyd five times after becoming upset with him days earlier at a Boston nightclub. Lloyd’s body was found on June 17 near Hernandez’s house in North Attleborough, about 40 miles (64 km) south of Boston.

Miramar Police Officer Gil Bueno said Wallace, who lives in South Florida town, had turned himself in on an outstanding arrest warrant, and Massachusetts would have to make arrangements to extradite him.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Lieutenant Daniel Richard confirmed Wallace’s arrest in Florida but he declined to discuss any plans to move him.

Connecticut prosecutors said on Thursday that they had arrested another man, Carlos Ortiz, in connection with the case and charged him with being a fugitive from justice. He has been transferred to Massachusetts and could face additional charges in court later on Friday.

Hernandez’s lawyer, Michael Fee, has entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf and has called the prosecution’s case circumstantial. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Toni Reinhold)