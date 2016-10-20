FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. government sanctions Hezbollah fundraisers
October 20, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. government sanctions Hezbollah fundraisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department took action on Thursday to disrupt the operations and fundraising of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah organization, imposing sanctions on four people believed to be Hezbollah financiers and one firm, Global Cleaners SARL.

In a related action, the U.S. State Department sanctioned Hezbollah commander Haytham 'Ali Tabataba'i under U.S. terrorism rules. 'Ali Tabataba'i has commanded Hezbollah special forces, has operated in Syria and has been reported to be in Yemen.

The sanctions prevent U.S. citizens doing business with the individuals and organization. Saudi Arabia joined the United States in imposing sanctions on some of the people.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
