Daredevil Nik Wallenda steps begins Grand Canyon walk on high wire

LITTLE COLORADO RIVER, Ariz., June 23 (Reuters) - Daredevil Nik Wallenda stepped on to a high wire stretched over the Grand Canyon on Sunday, beginning a death-defying walk broadcast live around the world.

The self-described “King of the High Wire,” Wallenda is walking across a two-inch-(5-cm-) diameter steel cable rigged across a remote section of the Grand Canyon with nothing but the Little Colorado River more than a quarter-mile below. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Stacey Joyce)