FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daredevil Nik Wallenda steps begins Grand Canyon walk on high wire
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 24, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

Daredevil Nik Wallenda steps begins Grand Canyon walk on high wire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LITTLE COLORADO RIVER, Ariz., June 23 (Reuters) - Daredevil Nik Wallenda stepped on to a high wire stretched over the Grand Canyon on Sunday, beginning a death-defying walk broadcast live around the world.

The self-described “King of the High Wire,” Wallenda is walking across a two-inch-(5-cm-) diameter steel cable rigged across a remote section of the Grand Canyon with nothing but the Little Colorado River more than a quarter-mile below. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Stacey Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.