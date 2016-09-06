Smithfield Foods says Illinois slaughterhouse shut down after fire

CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc, a subsidiary of WH Group Ltd, on Tuesday said a hog slaughterhouse in Illinois will be operational as soon as possible after a fire halted pork production on Monday.

"(The) cause of the fire is being investigated," Smithfield spokeswoman Kathleen Kirkham said, adding that the fire occurred in a rendering section of the facility in Monmouth, in the western part of the state.

The plant can process more than 10,000 hogs per day, according to industry data.