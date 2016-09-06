FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smithfield Foods says Illinois slaughterhouse shut down after fire
September 6, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Smithfield Foods says Illinois slaughterhouse shut down after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc, a subsidiary of WH Group Ltd, on Tuesday said a hog slaughterhouse in Illinois will be operational as soon as possible after a fire halted pork production on Monday.

"(The) cause of the fire is being investigated," Smithfield spokeswoman Kathleen Kirkham said, adding that the fire occurred in a rendering section of the facility in Monmouth, in the western part of the state.

The plant can process more than 10,000 hogs per day, according to industry data.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
