Eric Holder, former U.S. attorney general, to return to law firm
July 6, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Eric Holder, former U.S. attorney general, to return to law firm

Lindsay Dunsmuir

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will return as a partner at the law firm he had left to become the nation’s top law enforcement official, his new employer said in a statement.

Holder, who led the Justice Department from 2009 to 2015 and was one of President Barack Obama’s longest-serving cabinet members, will return to Covington & Burling, where he was previously a partner from 2001 to 2009, the law firm said.

At Covington & Burling’s Washington DC office, Holder will focus on complex cases “including matters that are international in scope and raise significant regulatory enforcement issues,” the law firm said.

