Holder says leak prompting AP subpoena was very serious

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Tuesday that the national security information leak that prompted the Department of Justice to seize Associated Press phone records was among the most serious breaches he has ever seen.

Holder told a news conference he was certain that investigators had followed appropriate Department of Justice rules and regulations in their probe, which has raised concerns about the freedom of the press.

He also stressed that he had recused himself from the matter out of an “abundance of caution.” (Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)