U.S. retail sales edge down at start of holiday season: ShopperTrak
#Business News
November 29, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. retail sales edge down at start of holiday season: ShopperTrak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Black Friday advertisements are seen in the bottom of a shopping cart outside a shopping area in Westbury, New York November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - U.S. shoppers spent slightly less money during Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday than across the same two days in 2013, research firm ShopperTrak said on Saturday.

ShopperTrak estimated that sales at brick-and-mortar retail stores came to about $12.29 billion on Thursday and Friday, compared with $12.35 billion spent during the same two days last year.

Customer traffic rose by 27.3 percent on Thanksgiving Day compared with a year earlier, while falling 5.6 percent on Black Friday, ShopperTrak said in a statement.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
