CORRECTED-Retail body NRF estimates U.S. holiday sales rose 3 pct-CNBC
January 15, 2016 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Retail body NRF estimates U.S. holiday sales rose 3 pct-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects total sales figure in paragraph 1 to $626.1 billion, after NRF publishes its report, from $625.9 billion)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Retail sales in the United States are estimated to have risen 3 percent to $626.1 billion in the holiday season, according to data from industry group National Retail Federation, CNBC said.

The growth fell short of NRF’s forecast of a 3.7 percent jump.

Online sales grew 9 percent to $105 billion, NRF estimated. That was above the 6-8 percent growth forecast by the group. (cnb.cx/1n0zVjT) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

