TV executive files motion to dismiss Hollywood sex abuse lawsuit
May 30, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

TV executive files motion to dismiss Hollywood sex abuse lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 29 (Reuters) - Television executive Garth Ancier filed a motion on Thursday to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a man who claims he and other Hollywood executives sexually abused him as a teenager.

Ancier, who has worked at Fox and NBC, filed the motion in U.S. District Court in Hawaii after Michael Egan’s two lawsuits last month alleging he was sexually abused in a underage Hollywood sex ring in late 1999 and 2000.

The motion filed Thursday said Egan’s allegations are “demonstrably false” and that Ancier was not in Hawaii when Egan claims that the abuse took place in that state.

“X-Men” film director Bryan Singer, television executive David Neuman and entertainment firm executive Gary Goddard were also named in the suits and have filed motions to dismiss. (Reporting by Mary Milliken)

