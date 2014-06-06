UPDATE 1-Sex-abuse lawsuit dropped against Hollywood TV executive Neuman

(Adds statement from accuser’s attorney In paragraph 8)

LOS ANGELES, June 5 (Reuters) - A man who accused TV executive David Neuman of sexually abusing him when he was an aspiring teen actor has withdrawn his lawsuit after Neuman’s lawyer revealed a previous sworn statement by the accuser that they never had sexual contact.

Michael Egan, 31, late on Wednesday filed a voluntary dismissal of the civil lawsuit brought in April. Egan also has sued “X-Men” director Bryan Singer, accusing him of sexually abusing him as a teenager in the late 1990s.

“Today’s news affirms to everyone that David Neuman’s fine reputation deserves to stand strong and was attacked with no merit,” Neuman’s lawyer, Patricia Glaser, said in a statement.

Glaser also said “we will hold accountable those who wrongly created the hurt and damage by making outrageous, untruthful assertions that cannot be undone.”

It was unclear if Neuman planned legal action against Egan.

During the litigation, Neuman’s lawyer entered into evidence a 2003 sworn declaration by Egan that he never had physical contact with Neuman that was sexual and that his interactions with Neuman were incidental and appropriate.

Neuman, a former president of Walt Disney Co’s TV unit who is now president and executive producer of Blackrock Productions, had been sued by Egan along with Singer, entertainment firm executive Gary Goddard and TV executive Garth Ancier. Each of them has denied the accusations and the cases have not been resolved.

Egan’s lawyer, Jeff Herman, said in a statement: “We are evaluating our next step in seeking justice for Mr. Egan.” (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)