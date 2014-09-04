FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Depot in contact with Secret Service over alleged breach-source
September 4, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Home Depot in contact with Secret Service over alleged breach-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Home Depot has been in contact with the U.S. Secret service about an alleged major breach of customer and credit card data that came to light this week, a law enforcement source told Reuters.

Any investigation by the Secret Service appears to be at a very early stage, the source said.

The Secret Service usually is the lead agency in federal criminal investigations into complex complex breaches of credit card and other consumer data. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, editing by Ros Krasny)

