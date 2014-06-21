U.S. soccer player Hope Solo arrested in domestic dispute -report

June 21 (Reuters) - Hope Solo, goalkeeper for the U.S. women’s soccer team, was arrested on Friday night for allegedly striking her sister and her nephew during a dispute at her home in a Seattle suburb, police told the Seattle Times.

Solo, 32, was hosting a party at her house in Kirkland when the dispute took place, the Times reported, citing a Kirkland police spokesman.

The soccer star is being held without bail in a local jail, on two charges of assault in the fourth degree, according to the jail’s inmate registry, where she is listed by her married name, Hope Amelia Stevens.

Her husband, Jerramy Stevens, is a former National Football League player for the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Solo has appeared as a contestant on ABC TV’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and has played on two teams that won Olympic gold medals for women’s soccer.

Kirkland police did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation, and it was not clear whether Solo had a lawyer. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Gunna Dickson)