UPDATE 1-Another hostage dies, a day after Louisiana bank standoff ends

By Kathy Finn

NEW ORLEANS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A woman who was taken hostage by a gunman at a Louisiana bank and shot by him as police attempted a rescue early Wednesday has died of her injuries, state police said on Thursday.

LaDean McDaniel was one of three bank employees held captive by a mentally ill 20-year-old gunman at the Tensas State Bank branch in St. Joseph, Louisiana.

Another hostage, Jay Warbington, had died at a nearby hospital shortly after the standoff ended, while a third hostage, Patricia White, was released unharmed.

Gunman Fuaed Abdo Ahmed was killed by police when they stormed the bank early on Wednesday to end the 12-hour standoff.

Ahmed did not have a permit to carry the semiautomatic pistol and semiautomatic rifle he carried into the bank, according to state police.

“He was only 20 years old, so he wasn’t even eligible for a permit,” said Captain Doug Cain, public affairs chief for Louisiana State Police, adding that the minimum age was 21.

Police have said that Ahmed suffered from a mental illness, paranoid schizophrenia, which also would have prevented him from obtaining a license to carry a gun under Louisiana law. (Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bernadette Baum)