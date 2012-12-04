FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. home prices post biggest jump in over 6 years -CoreLogic
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

U.S. home prices post biggest jump in over 6 years -CoreLogic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. home prices posted their biggest annual jump in more than six years in October in a sign the housing sector continues to recover, data analysis firm CoreLogic said on Tuesday.

CoreLogic’s home price index rose 6.3 percent compared to October a year ago, the biggest increase since June 2006 and the eighth consecutive increase in home prices nationally on a year-over-year basis, CoreLogic said.

Home prices fell 0.2 percent in October from September but this was due to seasonal factors as the housing market enters the off season, CoreLogic said.

Excluding distressed sales, prices were up 5.8 percent on a yearly basis and rose 0.5 percent month on month.

Homeowners in danger of foreclosure, or in “distress”, often sell their homes at a significantly reduced price.

“The housing recovery that started earlier in 2012 continues to gain momentum,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at CoreLogic, said in a statement.

Of the top 100 Core-Based Statistical Areas measured by population, 17 showed year-over-year declines in October, four fewer than in September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.