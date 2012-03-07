FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US home prices fall for 6th month in Jan-CoreLogic
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 6 years

US home prices fall for 6th month in Jan-CoreLogic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. home prices fell for the sixth month in a row in January as the market continued to be hampered by cheaper distressed sales, data analysis firm CoreLogic said on Wednesday.

CoreLogic’s home price index slipped 1.0 percent from December and was down 3.1 percent compared with January a year ago.

Excluding distressed sales, prices were down 0.9 percent on a yearly basis, but were up 0.7 percent for the month.

Distressed sales include homes that are in default or foreclosure, which are often purchased at a significantly reduced price.

“Although home price declines are slowly improving and not far from the bottom, home prices are down to nearly the same levels as 10 years ago,” Mark Fleming, chief economist at CoreLogic, said in a statement.

Of the top 100 statistical areas measured by population, 71 showed year-over-year declines in January, down from 79 the previous month.

