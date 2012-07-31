FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Completed U.S. foreclosures hold steady in June-CoreLogic
July 31, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Completed U.S. foreclosures hold steady in June-CoreLogic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The amount of completed U.S. home foreclosures held steady in June compared to the month before, though the level was down from a year ago, data analysis firm CoreLogic said on Tuesday.

There were 60,000 finished foreclosures in June, the same as in May, and down from the 80,000 seen in June 2011, CoreLogic said.

Since the financial crisis erupted in September 2008, there have been about 3.7 million foreclosures.

About 1.4 million homes, or 3.4 percent of homes with a mortgages, were in some stage of the foreclosure process. That was down from 1.5 million homes, or 3.5 percent, a year ago and unchanged from May.

The five states with the highest number of foreclosures in the last 12 months were California, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Georgia. Those states alone accounted for 48.4 percent of all completed foreclosures.

