U.S. judge tosses Miami mortgage discrimination suit against BofA

July 9 (Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the City of Miami against Bank of America Corp for mortgage discrimination, ruling the city lacked legal standing to sue for damages under the U.S. Fair Housing Act.

In a ruling with implications for other banks facing similar lawsuits, U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas on Tuesday said the city’s claims were outside the purpose of 1968’s Fair Housing Act, meant to assure fair housing nationwide. (Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jeffrey Benkoe)