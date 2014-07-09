FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge tosses Miami mortgage discrimination suit against BofA
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 9, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. judge tosses Miami mortgage discrimination suit against BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the City of Miami against Bank of America Corp for mortgage discrimination, ruling the city lacked legal standing to sue for damages under the U.S. Fair Housing Act.

In a ruling with implications for other banks facing similar lawsuits, U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas on Tuesday said the city’s claims were outside the purpose of 1968’s Fair Housing Act, meant to assure fair housing nationwide. (Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.