August 8, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae reports $5.1 bln second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit due in part to stronger home prices and said the mortgage financier did not need additional taxpayer funds to stay solvent, the second consecutive quarter the company did not request help since it was seized by federal authorities during the financial crisis.

Fannie Mae, which buys mortgages from lenders and repackages them as securities for investors, said net income for the second-quarter ending in June was $5.1 billion. In the first quarter, the company said it earned $2.7 billion.

The higher income allowed Fannie Mae to make a $2.9 billion dividend repayment to the U.S. Treasury. So far, the company has drawn $116.1 billion in taxpayer money and has repaid the U.S. Treasury $25.6 billion or 22 percent of the company’s government funds.

