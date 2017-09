WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Government-run Fannie Mae , the largest provider of U.S. residential mortgage funding, will pay the U.S. Treasury $8.6 billion after reporting a seventh consecutive quarterly profit on continued recovery in the real-estate market.

The company posted a net income of $8.7 billion for the third quarter. That compares with a profit of $1.8 billion in the third quarter one year ago.