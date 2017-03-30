FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Fannie, Freddie will hand over $10 bln in profits to U.S.
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Fannie, Freddie will hand over $10 bln in profits to U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will transfer $10 billion in earnings to the U.S. Treasury, a spokeswoman for the regulator said on Thursday, in an expected move from the mortgage-finance giants.

The payment, which is due on Friday, will be made as scheduled, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Washington took control of Fannie and Freddie as the housing crisis worsened in September 2008. The companies have since grown profitable and lawmakers are debating about whether to cut government ties to the agencies that promote home ownership.

A legislative overhaul of Fannie and Freddie is unlikely this year partly because President Donald Trump has other priorities, according to Congressional staffers.

Political uncertainty has turned attention to the balance sheets of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Both companies would need to boost their capital reserves before leaving government hands. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.