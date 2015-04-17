FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie, Freddie to lower fees for riskier borrowers
April 17, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Fannie, Freddie to lower fees for riskier borrowers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac has directed the U.S. housing finance firms to cut mortgage fees for riskier borrowers, the agency said on Friday.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said to keep so-called guaranteed fees at their current levels, the agency will offset the cuts by hiking fees for other borrowers, including those for investment properties, refinancings, loans with second liens, jumbo and other kinds of loans.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

