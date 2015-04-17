Fannie, Freddie to lower fees for riskier borrowers

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac has directed the U.S. housing finance firms to cut mortgage fees for riskier borrowers, the agency said on Friday.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said to keep so-called guaranteed fees at their current levels, the agency will offset the cuts by hiking fees for other borrowers, including those for investment properties, refinancings, loans with second liens, jumbo and other kinds of loans.