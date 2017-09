WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama is set to announce a 0.5 percentage point reduction of Federal Housing Administration mortgage insurance premiums to 0.85 percent, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Obama is expected to make the announcement in a speech in Phoenix on Thursday, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)