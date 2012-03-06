FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House cuts FHA streamlined refinancing fees
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 6 years ago

White House cuts FHA streamlined refinancing fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - As many as three million borrowers with government-insured mortgages may be eligible for lower borrowing costs when they participate in streamlined Federal Housing Administration refinancing, the White House said on Tuesday.

The Obama administration said it will lower the costs on up-front mortgage insurance premiums to 0.01 percent for streamlined refinancings of FHA loans originated prior to June 1, 2009. The White House also said it will cut the annual fee for these refinancings in half to 0.55 percent.

The changes to the government’s streamlined refinancing program could help the typical FHA borrower find “significant monthly savings,” according to the administration.

